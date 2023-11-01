Beware of Ryan Gosling on the web

PARIS: Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is the celebrity most frequently used to scam internet users, according to the 2023 ranking of celebrities most exploited by hackers published by antivirus vendor McAfee.

The ranking is based on the number of malware programmes or risky sites generated by a search for a celebrity’s name. Ryan Gosling’s presence at the top of this ranking comes as no real surprise, given that he starred in “Barbie,” the biggest cinematic success of the year to date.Ryan Gosling may be this year’s top clickbait, but actresses Emily Blunt and Zendaya, singer Jennifer Lopez, actor Kevin Costner and singer (and occasional wrestler) Bad Bunny are also among the list of celebrities whose names have inspired pirates.

More surprisingly, billionaire Elon Musk and American weatherman and journalist Al Roker were also present.To come up with this ranking, McAfee researchers analysed the percentage of sites identified as risky when searching on the names of a multitude of celebrities.

It’s worth noting that, while they often illustrate bogus promotional offers or cryptocurrency scams, they are also increasingly the subject of deepfakes used in deceptive advertising.

