Bersatu's Labuan MP declares support for Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: Another Perikatan Nasional Member of Parliament has voiced his open support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bersatu's Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman is the second MP from the party to declare support for the unity government. In a statement issued Monday (Oct 30), Suhaili said his decision to throw his support behind Anwar was because Labuan and its people had been suffering for years amid increasing cost of living and longstanding unresolved issues on the island.On Oct 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid declared his support for the Prime Minister's leadership but said he remained with his party.

Suhaili said he made the decision after looking at the concerns of the islanders who want to see urgent measures taken to ease the rising cost of living that has hit them hard. "I believe the economy needs to be improved for the sake of the country's prosperity and the well-being of the people. headtopics.com

"Therefore, I support YAB the Prime Minister for any efforts made to strengthen the national economy," he said in a statement.

