Bersatu Perlis, FT to oversee Kuala Kangsar, Labuan divisions

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu said that its Perlis and Federal Territories chapters will now manage the Kuala Kangsar and Labuan division, respectively, after two of its MPs declared support for the prime minister.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the state chapters would oversee the two divisions pending the party’s disciplinary board’s decision on Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman.Hamzah said all the party’s MPs were steadfastly behind party president Muhyidin Yassin’s leadership.

“Any attempts by external parties to divide Bersatu via the actions of these Kuala Kangsar and Labuan MPs will not succeed,” he said in a statement.He said the decision was made after taking into consideration the grievances of his constituents who were burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.

On Oct 12, Iskandar declared his support for the unity government and Anwar’s leadership on similar grounds. Meanwhile, Hamzah also said that the party’s vice president, Radzi Jidin, had been appointed the Federal Territories chief effective immediately. Radzi replaces Suhaili.

