Bersatu issues show cause letter to Kuala Kangsar MP for backing Anwar govt

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy
After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedIn a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party’s top leadership had discussed Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s position yesterday.
In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party’s top leadership had discussed Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s position yesterday. “Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board has sent a show-cause letter to Iskandar Dzulkarnain before any action is taken against him according to the party constitution,” he said in a brief statement here. headtopics.com
He was responding to Bersatu’s action against Iskandar Dzulkarnain after he announced his decision to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.Hamzah, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, had earlier chaired a Bersatu supreme council meeting where the party announced that its annual general assembly will held from November 23 to 25 at the Ideal Convention Center (IDCC) in Shah Alam.
Previously on October 13, Hamzah in a statement, asserted that Iskandar Dzulkarnain was threatened and intimidated with corruption allegations if he did not support the government. He said such threat and intimidation used on the MP was to secure support for the Madani government in regaining a two-thirds majority in parliament.A day before, Iskandar Dzulkarnain announced that he would support Anwar’s leadership. headtopics.com