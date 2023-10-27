Bersatu issues Kuala Kangsar MP showcause letter over support for govt

Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid of Bersatu declared support for Anwar Ibrahim’s government but said he would remain in his party. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu hass issued Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain with a showcause letter after he decided to back Anwar Ibrahim’s government. In a statement, the party’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said Bersatu’s top leadership discussed Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s position yesterday.

“The disciplinary board has issued a showcause letter before any action is taken according to the party’s constitution.”

