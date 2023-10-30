Bersatu gets leave to challenge MACC's seizure of accounts

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has allowed Bersatu to challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) seizure of its accounts.

Justice Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid made the decision during an online proceeding in which he ruled that the Perikatan Nasional component had shown there was a prima facie case to challenge the legality of the seizure orders.

In both judicial review applications, Bersatu argued that the MACC's actions were politically motivated, alleging that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted to cripple the party to ensure it did not have sufficient funds for elections. headtopics.com

As such, the party’s lawyers argued that the continued freezing and seizure of Bersatu’s accounts is mala fide. The MACC officers named in the application include chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and its investigation division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim.

