Berlin Airport Introduces Therapy Dogs to Relieve Passenger Stress

Berlin's BER airport has introduced a pilot programme using therapy dogs to help relieve stress and entertain weary passengers. Benny, Emi, and Pepper, along with their human trainers, roam the terminal offering cuddles and cheer to travellers. The airport, which faced criticism for delays and budget issues, hopes that the presence of these friendly pooches will improve the overall experience for passengers.





🏆 1. malaymail » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MASwings introduces new Bario-Long Banga route, open this October 29KUCHING, Oct 24 — MASwings, known as the ‘Pulse of Borneo’, has announced the expansion of its operations and the introduction of a new route linking Bario (BBN) and Long...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Whopping RM137k prize money: State Sport Award introduces Para category this yearKota Kinabalu: The Para or Disabled Sport Coach Award is a new category in the 2021/2022 Sabah State Sport Award Ceremony.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

FGV INTRODUCES ACEROLA YOGURTA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Maybank introduces Secure2u activation via ATM to strengthen verification processA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Risda introduces five initiatives to recultivate untapped rubber plantationsKOTA BARU, Oct 26 — The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) has introduced five initiatives under the Rubber Productivity Improvement Movement (GPPG) to...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Halo Infinite Introduces $20 Cosmetic Skin, Sparking ControversyDiablo, Overwatch, Fortnite, and others regularly charge $10 or more for skins and people mostly seem okay with that

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »