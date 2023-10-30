Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona October 28, 2023. — AFP picBARCELONA, Oct 30 — Jude Bellingham’s stunning double snatched Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback victory at Barcelona in his first La Liga Clasico yesterday.

Bellingham then fired home a second in stoppage time from close range to silence Barcelona fans and reach 10 goals in the top flight this season. “I love these comebacks, it played with my heart a little bit (but) they’re always so fun to play in,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.Bellingham didn’t waste time celebrating his equaliser, keeping a cool head and quickly preparing to re-start the game, in search of the eventual winner.

“What was surprising today was his shot, he’s always arriving in the box, today he scored a stupendous goal from in front of the area.”“He can get to 20 or 25 goals, because he has started very well,” added Ancelotti.“The summary is simple, we had 60 very good minutes where we scored a goal, they had 20 to 25 minutes and they scored two,” said coach Xavi. headtopics.com

His counterpart Ancelotti once again deployed Bellingham in the number 10 role as he got his first taste of arguably the world’s biggest club football match. The former Manchester City man was sharpest when Aurelien Tchouameni intercepted Ferran Torres’ pass, diverting it back into his own area.

Fermin Lopez, one of the emerging young Barcelona La Masia academy products, then slapped a shot against the post. Barcelona struck the woodwork again when Inigo Martinez headed Lopez’s inch-perfect cross against the post. headtopics.com

Marc-Andre ter Stegen could not keep out Bellingham’s blast, pulling Madrid level in a game they had struggled to find a foothold in.

