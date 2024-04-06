Bella Astillah reveals details of husband's alleged infidelity

Following the Khalwat case involving Singaporean actor, Aliff Aziz and Malaysian actress Ruhainies, Aliff’s wife, Bella Astillah had a lot to tell about the affair, which she had known earlier before JAWI came knocking at the door. Just recently, Bella revealed that Aliff allegedly cheated in the marriage 11 times, including with her sister.

Australian-based Malaysian businesswoman Sajat got her attention on the viral news and had some wise words for Bella and anyone struggling in their relationships. “People LOVE secondhand stuff” As much as it hurts to learn about the harsh truth before confronting your cheating partner, Sajat told Bella, “Don’t be afraid to take out the trash. People love going through the trash and see what’s inside.” Sajat also encouraged Bella to dispose of her secondhand bag because “everyone wants secondhand stuff.” She added that every ending is the start of a new beginning and perhaps something better down the roa

