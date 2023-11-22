Bell & Ross Introduces BR-X5 GREEN LUM with Innovative Composite Material

Visibility has always been a key objective for each Bell & Ross design, taking inspiration from aeronautical instrumentation. Launched in 2017, all the watches in the LUM collection explore the possibilities offered by luminescence, giving superior luminosity and maximum readability, whether day or night.
Having used Super-LumiNova for the numerals, indices, hands and dial on previous pieces, now Bell & Ross is going even further with the BR-X5 GREEN LUM and its innovative composite material: LM3D. The biggest challenge for this new approach? Bringing together innovation with photoluminescent material and high-end design in the BR-X5 line. The LUM Collection Created In 2017 Whether in a plane cockpit or on a diver’s wrist, a central challenge for any watchmaking instrument has always been a display that glows in the dark to offer the best possible readability. Since the 1930s, various luminescent materials have been used to coat the hands, numerals and indices on timepieces intended for professionals, starting with the military – whether pilots or combat diver
