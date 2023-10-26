Belgium’s Mediahuis joins race to buy the UK’s Telegraph

The titles are being sold after Lloyds Banking Group seized control of the parent company in a dispute with former owners, the Barclay family. (File pic)

LONDON: Belgian publisher Mediahuis has expressed interest in buying the UK’s Telegraph, two sources told Reuters, joining other newspaper publishers, media moguls, and billionaires competing to buy the right-leaning broadsheet and The Spectator magazine.

The boards of the parent companies behind the Daily and Sunday Telegraph, as well as The Spectator announced the start of a sale process earlier this month. Goldman Sachs is advising on the sale and has started sending information about the businesses to a double-digit list of interested parties, one of the people said, who spoke on condition of anonymity. headtopics.com

The Telegraph titles could fetch between £480 million to £600 million, based on a multiple of eight to 10 times forecast 2023 core earnings of £60 million, Enders Analysis said last month. The titles are being sold after Lloyds Banking Group in June seized control of the parent company in a long-running dispute with former owners, the Barclay family, over more than £1 billion of unpaid debt secured against the businesses.

The two media outlets are being sold separately but some interested parties will be bidding for both, one person said.Privately-owned Mediahuis, founded in 2014, has acquired news brands in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Germany, and owns titles including De Standaard, De Telegraaf, the Irish Independent, and the Belfast Telegraph. headtopics.com

