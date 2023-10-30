Beggar in KL Gets Upset & Aggressive if He Doesn't Get Money From Public

Out of sympathy, many of us hand out a ringgit or two (sometimes more) to beggars we see on the streets. Some good Samaritans even buy food for them.

But what happens when a beggar goes aggressive after failing to get some money from you? A Malaysian man, Aliff recently shared what happened to him via his TikTok, @aliffteoh1. A beggar is seen throwing a few pieces of RM1 banknotes to a man when he did not get what he wanted. According to Aliff’s post, the beggar is allegedly an OKU.

“He will show you his OKU card to gain sympathy, and he’ll be upset if you don’t give him any money.” Aliff also said that when the beggar gets upset, he will throw a tantrum and call people “stupid”. Aliff couldn’t help but wonder if the beggar is actually working with a syndicate, as well as how he travels around.Speaking to WORLD OF BUZZ, Aliff said whatever happened in the viral clip wasn’t his first time seeing the beggar. Last year, he had seen him around Jalan Tar, KL, and another time at Uptown Damansara, PJ.He urged the public to give the man some cash if they want. headtopics.com

Aliff added that based on the comments he has read, the beggar has “travelled” to a lot of places, including JB.If you happen to encounter this man anywhere and in case he starts getting aggressive, don’t try to be a hero and retaliate. Leave the scene or call the authorities if you feel unsafe.Also read: M’sian Woman Loses RM200K After Contractor Runs Away With Money Before Renovation Completed

