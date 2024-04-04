Beef noodle restaurant in Taipei's Shida Night Market area suffers damage

A popular beef noodle restaurant in the busy Shida Night Market area in Taipei saw its shopfront destroyed. ST PHOTO: YIP WAI YEEThey were usually over within seconds, and sometimes so mild that I could not be sure if they were earthquakes. On the morning of April 3, however, the ceiling lamp in my New Taipei apartment swayed violently. My glass room divider rattled.I admit, I was terrified.

As a Singaporean who had never experienced this, I realised I should have been better prepared on what to do. Should I have left the building instead of staying put? I wasn’t sure. During the next hour, I experienced at least six more aftershocks. One never gets used to them, I thought. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake that had struck the waters off Hualien county in eastern Taiwan is the island’s strongest in 25 years, killing nine people and injuring more than 900. In 1999, a magnitude-7.6 earthquake hit central Taiwan in the middle of the night and killed more than 2,400 peopl

