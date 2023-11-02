Bear attacks on people hit record high in Japan due to lack of food

This is the worst number ever since the statistics started in fiscal 2006, the ministry said in a preliminary report Wednesday. The previous record high was 158 logged in fiscal 2020. Five people have been killed in attacks by bears so far in fiscal 2023, which started in April, it added.

The monthly number of people attacked by bears stood at 15 in August, soaring to 38 in September and 71 in October, said Xinhua.Experts said that bears have appeared near human settlements more frequently this year partly because they cannot get enough food in the mountains due to poor harvest of nuts.India’s enforcement agency seizes properties of jet airways founder in bank fraud case

