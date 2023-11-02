Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken

“When a first-division team like Bayern comes to Saarbruecken and loses, then we did something wrong,” veteran Thomas Mueller told ARD after the match. An “incredibly proud” home coach Ruediger Ziehl said he had told his players that Thursday’s training session was now “voluntary”Bayern, who travel to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, lost central defender Matthijs de Ligt to a potentially serious knee injury early in the match, leaving the side with only one fit centre-back.
The hosts struck next, Patrick Sontheimer tapping in a pass from Lukas Boeder after Saarbruecken pressed midfielder Frans Kraetzig into a mistake. Teenagers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko were given rare starts as coach Edin Terzic shuffled his deck before Bayern’s visit, but it was veteran forward Reus who gave Dortmund the lead late in the opening half.
Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who won the German Cup once during a 13-year career at the club, said: “Against a team which has won all of their away games, I thought we did very, very well.”
