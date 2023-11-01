Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken

With the scores locked at 1-1 and the match looking destined for extra time, defender Gaus netted in the sixth minute of injury time to grab his team a famous victory. Six-time Cup winner Mueller looked to have Bayern on the right track for a routine victory at their less-fancied opponents, before De Ligt injured his knee in a tussle soon after and signalled immediately to the bench.

The hosts struck next, Sontheimer tapping in a pass from Lukas Boeder after Saarbruecken pressed midfielder Frans Kraetzig into a mistake. With the England captain warming up ahead of what looked like certain extra time, veteran defender Gaus popped up with a moment that will go down in Saarbruecken history.Earlier on Wednesday, a strike from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim.

Bynoe-Gittens dribbled down the left flank and shaped to shoot before finding Reus who looped in a one-touch finish to score his 165th goal for the club and give Dortmund a deserved halftime lead. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who won the German Cup once during a 13-year career at the club, said: “Against a team which has won all of their away games, I thought we did very, very well.”

Argentinian World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios gave Leverkusen an early lead from the spot after Amine Adli was brought down in the box. Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek scored in the 85th minute to give the visitors the lead, before Adli added two of his own to round out a nervous victory.

