Basecamp: Your Financial Confidant for Smarter Money Management

The Basecamp team shares their tried and tested practices and techniques to help Malaysians save money and achieve financial fitness. The app offers unique features like spending categorisation and a Tabung function to help users save up to their goals. It also includes a food delivery feature for added convenience.





JuiceMy » / 🏆 11. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Path to Financial Independence: Exploring Side BusinessesLearn how side businesses can provide financial flexibility, a creative outlet, and a stepping stone to entrepreneurship.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Managing Finances as a Couple: Building Financial HarmonyManaging finances as a couple within UK households is a multifaceted endeavor that requires collaboration, communication, and shared financial goals. Open and transparent communication regarding financial matters serves as the bedrock of a resilient and prosperous financial partnership.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Astrological Predictions for 2024: Financial Uncertainties and Climate RisksAstrologically speaking, 2024 is not poised to be a turbulent year, signalling the potential onset of an economic crisis and financial uncertainties. The positioning of Jupiter in an unfavourable alignment suggests a significant impact on the financial landscape. Individuals must approach 2024 with mindfulness and exercise self-control as they steer the journey ahead and stay hopeful despite the setbacks.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Malaysians Overspending Despite Tough TimesTimes are bad, yet Malaysians are spending more. Financial analysts express concern over the trend of overspending and attribute it to a lack of financial literacy.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

What to Do After a Car Accident in AlbuquerqueLearn about the steps to take after a car accident in Albuquerque to protect your right to recovery and seek fair financial compensation.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Focus on business sustainability does not hamper ESG ambitionsPos Malaysia Bhd's focus on business sustainability does not hinder its ESG ambitions despite facing challenges such as multiple CEO changes and financial losses.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »