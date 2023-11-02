Bargain hunting may emerge on Bursa today

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street rose slightly following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to pause interest rate hikes yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 221 points (0.67%) while the Nasdaq jumped 210 points (1.64%) with the US 10-year Treasury yield easing to 4.73%.
“Back home, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) is expected to move within the 1,440-1,450 range as bargain hunting should emerge on the banking, telecommunication and utility counters ahead of the impending results season,” Thong told Bernama.The benchmark index opened 0.61 of a point higher at 1,435.94.
On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 141 to 101 while 215 counters were unchanged, 1,893 untraded and 14 suspended.Among the heavyweights, CelcomDigi perked 4 sen to RM4.24, Public Bank added 2 sen to RM4.17, Petronas Gas recovered 16 sen to RM17.24, Tenaga Nasional was up 5 sen to RM9.90 and Axiata was 3 sen higher at RM2.21.
Of the actives, SMTrack added 1 sen to 4 sen, MQ Technology was flat at 2.5 sen, CSH Alliance gained 0.5 sen to 5 sen but Salutica slid 1 sen to 71.5 sen. On the index board, the FBM Emas Index grew 20.52 points to 10,601.72, the FBMT 100 Index was up 18.26 points to 10,276.69 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 31.17 points to 10,795.88.Sector-wise, the industrial products and services index edged up 0.08 of-a-point to 170.09 and the plantation index gained 5.10 points to 6,891.16.
