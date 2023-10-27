Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battle

Barcelona players celebrate their win at the end of the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group H football match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on October 25, 2023. AFPPIX: La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on players from their feted La Masia youth academy.
Last weekend 17-year-old striker Marc Guiu pulled Barcelona, third, a point behind leaders Real Madrid with a goal just 33 seconds into his debut, while Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez strikes secured comeback draws against Granada and Real Mallorca.
Injured stars Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha are fighting to return to play at least some part in the game at the Olympic Stadium, but Jules Kounde, Pedri and Sergi Roberto are set to miss out. headtopics.com
England international Jude Bellingham, the division's top scorer with eight goals, is Madrid's leader, and his arrival for 103 million euros ($109 million) from Borussia Dortmund this summer was in stark contrast to Barcelona's activity.
“We’re in a moment where we have to bet on players from here, and they are ready,“ Barca coach Xavi told reporters last week. With Barcelona fragile, scraping by without various key players and failing to consistently find the good football Xavi admits is demanded of the club, Madrid have the chance to strike a morale blow against them by inflicting their first league defeat.“We know exactly what we need to do -- everything we can to win it,“ said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.As ever, the lead-up to the Clasico has not just been focussed on football. headtopics.com
At the same time Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed in recent weeks that there is 'sociological Madridismo' in Spain -- saying Real are favoured by the state.