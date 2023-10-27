Barca beat Shakhtar to keep perfect record

The Spanish champions held off their Ukrainian visitors to take their third win from three games and put one foot into the knock-out stages after failing to progress in the past two seasons.Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Barca with 20-year-old midfielder Fermin Lopez smashing home the second from the edge of the box.

The former Manchester City player said he was ready to step up a level in an important week for the club, with Real Madrid visiting on Saturday. Lopez, who made his debut in August, rescued Barcelona a draw earlier this season at Real Mallorca and staked his claim for a start against Madrid with his best performance to date, in for the suspended Gavi. headtopics.com

However a defensive lapse set the hosts back. Joao Cancelo was out of position and Oriol Romeu was left in the dust by Sudakov, who finished well at the near post.Last season the defence was their strong point as they won the Spanish title but this year they have been far less stable.

Weathering some pressure, Barcelona took the points as supporters in the stands turned their attention to the impending Clasico. Shakhtar’s new Croatian coach Marino Pusic, appointed on Tuesday, said he was proud of his team’s battling display. headtopics.com

