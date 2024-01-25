HEAD TOPICS

Barber's Sacred Duty: Shaving Heads for Thaipusam Festival

  • 📰 staronline
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 15 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 30%
  • Publisher: 75%

Barber and grocery store owner Saravanan Ayasamy has been shaving heads for Thaipusam at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves for the past 18 years. Thaipusam is a Hindu festival observed by the Tamil community.

Barber, Thaipusam, Hindu Festival, Tamil Community, Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves

For the past 18 years, barber and grocery store owner Saravanan Ayasamy, 44, has embraced a sacred duty – shaving heads for Thaipusam at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur. Thaipusam is a Hindu festival predominantly observed by the Tamil community.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.