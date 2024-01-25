Barber's Sacred Duty: Shaving Heads for Thaipusam Festival

For the past 18 years, barber and grocery store owner Saravanan Ayasamy, 44, has embraced a sacred duty – shaving heads for Thaipusam at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur. Thaipusam is a Hindu festival predominantly observed by the Tamil community.
