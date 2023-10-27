Bankman-Fried admits ‘mistakes’, testifies did not defraud anyone

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Bankman-Fried fielded questions from his own lawyer in his first day of testimony with jurors present, admitting to making “mistakes” such as not implementing a dedicated risk-management team. The 31-year-old former billionaire’s answers conformed to his longstanding argument that he overlooked some things as an entrepreneur building a fast-growing company from scratch but never set out to steal people’s money.

Bankman-Fried answered questions on Thursday without the jury present as the judge assessed what parts of his testimony would be admissible in the trial. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. He was arrested in December 2022, one month after FTX declared bankruptcy following a wave of customer withdrawals. If convicted, he could face decades in prison. headtopics.com

Responding to questions from defense attorney Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried occasionally looked toward the jury and spoke in calm, measured tones as he sought to reframe those actions as reasonable business decisions made in response to problems the exchange faced.

Prosecutors will be given their chance to cross-examine Bankman-Fried in front of the jury once the defense is finished questioning him. Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon objected several times that Bankman-Fried was veering off topic as he gave lengthy answers to Cohen’s questions.Alameda, Bankman-Fried said, was a “market maker” that served to boost volume on FTX, and thus could borrow money from the exchange to make trades. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges ‘mistakes’ but testifies he did not defraud anyoneNEW YORK, Oct 27 — Sam Bankman-Fried, testifying in his own defence at his fraud trial today, acknowledged that a “lot of people got hurt” when the FTX cryptocurrency... Read more ⮕

Bankman-Fried dodges questions during his US crypto trialNEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, parried with a federal prosecutor on Thursday in high-stakes legal ... Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried could take stand at fraud trial over FTX collapseNEW YORK, Oct 26 — Sam Bankman-Fried could take the stand at his fraud trial as soon as today, when prosecutors are set to finish presenting their case accusing the founder of... Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges ‘mistakes’ but testifies he did not defraud anyoneNEW YORK, Oct 27 — Sam Bankman-Fried, testifying in his own defence at his fraud trial today, acknowledged that a “lot of people got hurt” when the FTX cryptocurrency... Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried could take stand at fraud trial over FTX collapseNEW YORK, Oct 26 — Sam Bankman-Fried could take the stand at his fraud trial as soon as today, when prosecutors are set to finish presenting their case accusing the founder of... Read more ⮕