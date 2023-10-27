Bankman-Fried admits ‘mistakes’, testifies did not defraud anyone

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Bankman-Fried fielded questions from his own lawyer in his first day of testimony with jurors present, admitting to making “mistakes” such as not implementing a dedicated risk-management team. The 31-year-old former billionaire’s answers conformed to his longstanding argument that he overlooked some things as an entrepreneur building a fast-growing company from scratch but never set out to steal people’s money.
Bankman-Fried answered questions on Thursday without the jury present as the judge assessed what parts of his testimony would be admissible in the trial. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. He was arrested in December 2022, one month after FTX declared bankruptcy following a wave of customer withdrawals. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.
Responding to questions from defense attorney Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried occasionally looked toward the jury and spoke in calm, measured tones as he sought to reframe those actions as reasonable business decisions made in response to problems the exchange faced.
Prosecutors will be given their chance to cross-examine Bankman-Fried in front of the jury once the defense is finished questioning him. Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon objected several times that Bankman-Fried was veering off topic as he gave lengthy answers to Cohen’s questions.Alameda, Bankman-Fried said, was a “market maker” that served to boost volume on FTX, and thus could borrow money from the exchange to make trades. headtopics.com