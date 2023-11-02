Bank of England set to keep rates at 15-year high despite slowdown signs

Last week the European Central Bank kept rates unchanged and the US Federal Reserve did the same on Wednesday as they wait to see if the worst inflation outbreak in decades has really been quelled.The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee is facing an inflation rate more than double that of the euro zone and almost twice the US rate. It voted by only a narrow 5-4 margin in September to halt its run of increases in borrowing costs.

Mike Riddell, a senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said the long lags between changes in rates and their impact meant most of the BoE's increases in borrowing costs between late 2021 and August this year was yet to be felt.“The BoE will most likely therefore be keen to keep all options open, but seems set to wait and observe how much pain the previous hikes have caused before changing rates again in either direction,” Riddell said.

Although inflation has fallen from 11.1 per cent just over a year ago to 6.7 per cent in the most recent data, it remains more than three times the BoE's 2 per cent target. Inflation is expected to resume its fall in October after stalling in September but rising oil and gas prices since the start of the turmoil in the Middle East could slow its fall.Most investors believe it is now done with rate hikes and will keep borrowing costs on hold until at least August next year before starting to cut them.

As well the data, the BoE is keeping an eye on political news: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure from within his Conservative Party to cut taxes ahead of a national election expected next year.

