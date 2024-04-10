Bank Negara Malaysia requires explanation from banks on recent service outages

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has required two banks which experienced services outages recently to provide a full explanation of the root cause leading to the incidents. The central bank said in a statement last night that both banks were also required to provide corrective and preventive measures undertaken to avoid a recurrence of similar issues.

BNM said it takes a serious view of the recent banking services outages by two of our largest banking institutions which have caused disruptions and inconvenience to customers. "The banks have also been instructed to ensure appropriate communication with affected customers, including promptly attending to any complaints and inquiries resulting from the outage and providing timely updates on services that were affected," it said. "BNM will not hesitate to take further supervisory actions where banks have fallen short of our regulatory and supervisory expectations," it said

