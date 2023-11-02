Bank Negara kekalkan OPR pada 3.0 peratus

“MPC kekal berwaspada terhadap perkembangan semasa bagi memaklumkan penilaian prospek inflasi dan pertumbuhan dalam negeri. “MPC…Tak pernah culas bayar nafkah anak – Hafidz Roshdi Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Malaysia kekal pendirian berhubung pelaksanaan tindakan mitigasi, adaptasi perubahan iklimKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia kekal teguh dengan pendirian bahawa negara maju perlu segera memenuhi komitmen bagi menggerakkan usaha negara-negara membangun ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: OPR hike may damage economic performance, say analystsA commitment to long-term initiatives such as fiscal consolidation and economic reforms will drive demand for the ringgit.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: OPR hike may damage economic performance, say analystsA commitment to long-term initiatives such as fiscal consolidation and economic reforms will drive demand for the ringgit.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Kenaikan OPR mungkin jejas prestasi ekonomi, kata penganalisisKomitmen terhadap inisiatif jangka panjang seperti penyatuan fiskal dan pembaharuan ekonomi dijangka dapat memacu permintaan terhadap ringgit.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: OPR perlu dikekal untuk stabilkan ekonomiOPR perlu dikekalkan sekurang-kurangnya hingga akhir suku kedua 2024 bagi memberikan kestabilan kepada kewangan dan ekonomi negara.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: PARLIMEN: Tiada keperluan naikkan OPRPARLIMEN: Tiada keperluan naikkan OPR

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕