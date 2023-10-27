Bank Negara clarifies cyber threat alert after warning on pro-Israeli hacker targeting Malaysian organisations spreads

Instead, BNM said that it, along with the financial industry, regularly disseminates information regarding potential cyber threats. “The FinTIP alert is a routine precautionary notice meant for financial institutions and their connected counterparties.
"The platform constantly scans the cyber landscape and highlights emerging threats including a potential escalation in hacking activities," BNM said in a statement. BNM also said that the FinTIP platform operates by continuously monitoring the ever-evolving cyber landscape and identifying emerging threats, including potential escalations in hacking activities.
On October 25, BNM issued a statement titled "Threat Alert: Pro-Israel Hacktivist Targeting Malaysian FI in Retaliation to DragonForce's OpsBadai".The warning was also shared on Malaysian social media platforms, including X, formerly called Twitter.
“BNM just released a memo asking all cybersecurity government or private sectors to strengthen the system. Malaysia may be attacked by Israel or outsiders because of DSAI's firmness on the Palestine issue. Keep fighting every tech guy in Malaysia!” one X user going by the name MirulHaziqRadzi posted.He was referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stance on the Palestine issue and the potential implications for Malaysia's cybersecurity.
"In addition to today's urgent needs, cyber security is a high-value industry, and there is a high global demand. The market size by 2030 is USD424.97 billion," he added.