The Indian cuisine most commonly found in our country hails from the north and south of India. In both regions, the ingredients used are pretty much the same - what makes them different are the flavours: northern dishes are creamy, with a mild taste; while the south loves spices and bringing the heat.So we were all set to have our palates ablaze when we heard that a new South Indian restaurant had just opened in Bangsar, and we were determined to check it out.

Seeyam is made from a batter of ulunthu (blackgram), tempered shallots, ginger, coconut, mustard seed and curry leaves. The batter is then deep fried into crispy golden balls. It basically tastes like vadai, but the shape is slightly different. To make this dish flavourful, it's served with sweet tomato chutney. Although they look simple, trust us, these tiny balls have lots of amazing flavours.Veranda's specialises in thalli sets.

Overall, we really enjoyed Veranda's thali. It features many different flavours, spices and heat levels. We could tell every dish prepared was made with great importance placed on the balance of flavours. Not only that, the portioning was also reasonable, each good enough for one person. We had quite a lot going on with just one plate, so we’ll break it down for you: headtopics.com

Thakkali raasam: Another staple in Indian cuisine. Raasem has the simplest ingredients and preparation method, yet, it is a very flavourful and potent south Indian soup. The key ingredient? Asofoetida, which helps in digestion and offers other healthy benefits too.

Beans carrot thoran: This is a medley of French beans and carrots, stir fried with spices and coconut. It's a classic Keralan vegetarian side dish. Gutti vankaya fry: A cute and small brinjal stuffed with a mixture of freshly roasted and pounded peanuts, coconut and spices. The ones we had were roasted to perfection to bring out their flavour. headtopics.com

