Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wins Re-election

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won re-election for a fifth term, despite a boycott by an opposition party she labeled as a terrorist organization. Hasina's ruling Awami League has won more than 50% of the seats, according to the Election Commission. Her government has been criticized for human rights abuses and cracking down on the opposition.





