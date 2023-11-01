Bangladesh PM’s daughter takes WHO top job, denying nepotism

Saima Wazed, 49, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was accused of using her mother’s clout to get nominated to the position, allegations she has denied. The Lancet said in September that Wazed’s candidature “raised questions over transparency and nepotism”, noting that every other nation had put forward candidates who were either medical doctors or held doctorates, or both.

She beat Nepal’s Shambhu Acharya, 65, a professor of global health at the University of Washington with over three decades of experience working in senior WHO roles, in a secret ballot on Wednesday. “The overt and intentional erasure of my experience, and the attendant reduction of me to being simply my mother’s daughter, is sexism and must be called out as such,” she wrote in a statement.

