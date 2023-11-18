From mergers to memes, the landscape of interactive entertainment is always in motion. Here’s your cheat sheet for the week’s most important stories in gaming. Baldur’s Gate 3’s New Deluxe Edition Is A Steal For The Price Baldur’s Gate 3 already has one special edition, in the form of its Collector’s Edition. We even unboxed it here at Kotaku, and it’s got a lot of cool knickknacks that pay tribute to its tabletop roots.
Of course that was expensive, solely for PC and PlayStation 5 players, and didn’t include a physical copy of the game itself. But Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox next month, so Larian Studios is taking the opportunity to release a new, Deluxe Edition for all three platforms. And given what comes in the box, I think it’s pretty darn affordable. Read More The Best Soulslike Of 2023 Just Got Easier Like game director Ji Won Choi promised in early November, duo-developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio have dropped a new update for their gothic, Belle Époque-era Soulslike RPG, Lies of
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »