Baby Elephant Killed in SUV Collision on East-West Highway

: A baby elephant was killed when hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the road at KM50 of the East-West Highway near Gerik last night.

The pachyderm suddenly appeared, and the SUV driver could not brake on time and hit the elephant, he said in a statement today. The drivers of both vehicles and their passengers only suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the elephant had been handed over to the Wildlife and National Parks Department for further action.

