Baby Elephant Killed in SUV Collision on East-West Highway

Gerik District Police Chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said the incident, which occurred at about 8.30pm involved a Nissan X Trail SUV driven by a 35-year-old man, who was travelling from the direction of Pasir Mas, Kelantan, heading towards Gerik . — Picture by Hari AnggaraIPOH, April 15 — A baby elephant was killed when hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the road at KM50 of the East-West Highway near Gerik last night.

The pachyderm suddenly appeared, and the SUV driver could not brake on time and hit the elephant, he said in a statement today.

Baby Elephant SUV Collision East-West Highway Gerik Nissan X Trail Perodua Axia Accident

