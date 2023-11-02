AYANEO Pre-Black Friday Deals: Get up to 55% OFF on a variety of Gaming Consoles

Immerse yourself in the latest Windows AAA games, thanks to the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. With its impressive processing power, you can enjoy high-resolution, top-quality graphics wherever you are. The AYANEO 2’s 7-inch touchscreen display is vibrant and responsive, pulling you deep into the gaming world.

The AYANEO 2 features unique trigger buttons and analog sticks enhanced with hall effect sensors, replacing traditional components for increased accuracy and durability. These features, coupled with customizable RGB lighting, create a gaming experience tailored to your preferences. The console’s sleek design, with its single glass sheet covering the front, exudes a premium look and feel, elevating your gaming setup wherever you go.

AYANEO 2 Handheld Gaming Console is your ticket to portable gaming excellence. Whether you’re diving into the latest Windows AAA titles or indulging in nostalgic retro games, this console offers unmatched performance, durability, and customization.

At its core, the AYANEO GEEK boasts the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, featuring the advanced “Zen 3+” framework with 8 cores and 16 threads, reaching a staggering 4.7 GHz Single Core MAX Frequency. Accompanying this powerful CPU is the AMD Radeon 680M graphics, built on the RDNA 2 graphics framework, boasting 12 graphics cores and a 2200 MHz graphics Frequency. Together, they deliver a seamless gaming experience, rendering graphics with precision and speed.

In terms of connectivity, the AYANEO GEEK is equipped with Full Function Type-C ports (USB4) for versatile connections, alongside USB 3.2 and a Micro SD card slot supporting up to 2TB expansion. The device also features a 3.5mm Audio Port for immersive sound experiences. Stay connected and game seamlessly with the AYANEO GEEK’s advanced network capabilities, including AX210 Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GIZMOCHINA: iQOO 12 lndia launch date, Amazon availability officially confirmedLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro sets sales records, sold out in four hoursLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Safe Listening iClever Kids Headphones BTH12 For Kids’ Hearing Protection ReviewLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: New Koga Pace B05 e-bike with a 250W Bosch motor, 750Wh battery, and 240km range launchedLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Onyx Boox unveils new Mira Pro 25.3-inch E-Ink monitor with built-in front lightLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Civilized Cycles is developing Semi-Trike cargo hauler with pedal assistanceLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕