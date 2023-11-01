Automotive Group to Directly Manage Sales and Distribution in Malaysia

In the first quarter of 2024, the automotive group will be directly managing sales and distribution of its brands in Malaysia. It will continue to work with Stellantis for vehicle sales through its own network. With more brands also come more vehicle models, and several from brands within Stellantis have previously been sighted on road tests in Malaysia. As a plug-in hybrid, the boldly styled PHEV packs a 180 PS/250 Nm 1.

6L turbo petrol mated to a 110 PS/320 Nm for a total of 225 PS and 360 Nm, and is capable of 63 km in pure EV running. Earlier in May, the e-2008 made its global debut in 2019. A front-mounted motor outputs 136 PS and 260 Nm of torque, juiced from a battery with 50 kWh capacity (46.2 kWh nett) that yields up to 320 km of range on the WLTP test protocol. The e-2008 was rumored to go on sale last year through current brand custodian Bermaz, but has yet to do so. This year, it will go on sale as a fully imported (CBU) product in a single variant at RM120k





