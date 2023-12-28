Autistic Boy's Murder Shocks Community

The devastating murder of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, an autistic boy whose lifeless body was found in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai here on Dec 6, is among the criminal cases that caught public attention in 2023. A day before the tragic discovery, his mother Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 28, shared on Facebook that her son had gone missing while they were climbing the stairs to their home in Block R after going to the nearby playground.

Though initially classified as a missing child and sudden death case, the autopsy results revealed that the six-year-old boy was actually murdered based on defensive wounds found on his body. The victim, who was a pupil at Sekolah Kebangsaan Damansara Damai 2, is believed to have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped in the stream after the police launched an extensive search for the suspect by conducting house-to-house inspections. As of Dec 23, authorities have recorded statements from 225 individuals and collected 248 DNA sample





