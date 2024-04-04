Australian Woman Condemns Discrimination Faced by Malaysian Co-worker in Korea

It’s no secret that Malaysians have experienced discrimination while visiting Korea. Now, an Australian woman is condemning the behaviour of certain Koreans after recounting how her Malaysian co-worker at a restaurant in Korea was treated badly after her nationality was exposed. The woman, Jazmyn, took to her TikTok page to share the incident. She wrote, “I know having this conversation won’t win me many Korean friends but xenophobia and colourism are the 2 biggest downfalls of Korean society.

People die because of this discrimination and there still aren’t any laws to protect anyone.” In her video, Jazmyn explained how quickly things changed for her Malaysian co-worker the moment people found out her nationality. “I used to work in a restaurant in South Korea and I was a waitress, and my co-worker at that time was Malaysian. Now, at this time I did not know that xenophobia was a thing in South Kore

