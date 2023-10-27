Australian firefighters battle fatal bushfire, homes lost

A supplied image shows QFES ground crews responding to a fire in Millmerran, Queensland, October 23, 2023. REUTERSPIX: Firefighters are struggling to tame a five-day-old bushfire that has killed one person and consumed 32 homes in Australia's eastern state of Queensland, officials said Friday.

Fire crews were now battling about 20 bushfires across the state, said Peter Hollier, acting assistant commissioner of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. The Tara fire had incinerated 32 homes so far, with that number likely to climb as firefighters gained access to scorched areas of bushland, Hollier added.

The remains of one unidentified person -- believed to belong to a missing man -- were found in Tara on Tuesday, Queensland police said.“Out of that dry lightning, we’re getting new ignitions, new fires,“ he said, with firefighters racing to douse the outbreaks as temperatures eased after hitting 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) mid-week.In the neighbouring state of New South Wales, firefighters reported about 58 fires were burning out of control. headtopics.com

In September, the national weather bureau confirmed that an El Nino weather pattern was under way, bringing soaring temperatures that risked a severe wildfire season and drought.

