Australia's Prime Minister Meets Chinese Premier in Beijing

Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday, in what Albanese said was an annual leaders' meeting that would continue as relations between the trading partners stabilised. President Xi Jinping said on Monday stable ties between China and Australia served each other's interests and both should expand their cooperation, sending a clear signal that China was ready to move on from recent tensions.
China has lifted trade blocks on most Australian exports, that were imposed in 2020 in the wake of Australia's call for an international investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Albanese said they would discuss 'the full resumption of free and unimpeded trade between our two countries', as well as 'ways to shape a regional and global order that is peaceful, stable and prosperous', according to a transcript from his office
Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more »
Source: malaymail | Read more »
Source: theSundaily | Read more »
Source: fmtoday | Read more »
Source: gizmochina | Read more »
Source: fmtoday | Read more »