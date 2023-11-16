Australia introduces legislation to imprison migrants with criminal records

Migrants with criminal records in Australia will face up to five years in prison for breaching their visa conditions under emergency legislation introduced Thursday (Nov 16) in response to a High Court ruling that foreigners can’t be detained indefinitely. The government said it has released 84 foreigners - most of whom have convictions for crimes including murder and rape - since the court ruled last week that indefinite detention of migrants is unconstitutional.

The decision reversed a High Court ruling from 2004 that had allowed stateless people to be held in migrant centers for any length of time in cases where there were no prospects of deporting them from Australia. The legislation introduced in Parliament by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles would let the government order certain migrants to wear electronic tracking bracelets and to comply with curfews

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: UK Prime Minister Working on New Law to Declare Rwanda a Safe Destination for MigrantsBritish prime minister Rishi Sunak plans to pass an emergency law and warns of a possible exit from the European human rights' convention after the UK Supreme Court ruled his scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as unlawful.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Court dismisses Mohd Hatta Sanuri's appeal in Pulau Batu Puteh caseMohd Hatta Sanuri's appeal to reinstate his suit over the withdrawal of a review application on the Pulau Batu Puteh claim has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Gaza's Main Hospital Forced to Bury Dead Patients as Israeli Forces Surround AreaGaza's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat. As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

KOTAKU: Epic v. Google Legal Showdown: Allegations of Evidence Deletion and Hidden ChatsThe ongoing legal battle between Epic and Google intensifies as allegations of evidence deletion and hidden chats emerge. The judge demands an explanation from Google employees, including the CEO. The case revolves around whether the Google Play Store is an illegal monopoly with high fees and strict rules for Android app developers.

Source: Kotaku | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Number of kidney failure patients to double by 2040, says NKFResearch has forecasted that the number of kidney failure patients will reach 106,000 by 2040, double the current number, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). NKF chief executive officer Khor Xin Yun said high rates of kidney failure will lead to increasing burden and demand for medical services.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: A Visual Feast for Tech EnthusiastsThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offer a blend of visual brilliance, performance, and productivity in one package. With large displays, high-resolution screens, and enhanced brightness, these tablets provide an immersive digital experience. The adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz ensures smooth scrolling.

Source: technavemy | Read more »