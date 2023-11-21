Audemars Piguet Launches Two New 38mm Selfwinding Models

Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet continues to explore new horizons with the launch of two new elegant 38mm selfwinding models. Audemars Piguet's latest endeavour introduces a dimension of elegance with the new 38mm case size, featuring two 18-carat pink gold selfwinding models enriched with ivory or purple hues.





