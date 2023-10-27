Attempt to smuggle rice out of Sabah foiled

KOTA KINABALU: Maritime officials foiled a rice smuggling attempt out of Sabah while patrolling waters off Lahad Datu early Friday (Oct 27).

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) zone director for Lahad Datu, commander Nik Mohd Rizam Nik Mohd Fauzi, said they received information about two suspicious vessels near Sibet Bay. “Upon receiving the information at 1.35am, our patrol vessels rushed to the said area, and while they neared, they saw two moving pump boats,” he said in a statement.“Upon inspection, they found 1,520kg of rice of various types believed to be smuggled into the neighbouring country on the two vessels,” Rizam said.

He said the rice and pump boats were seized and brought back to the Maritime jetty for further action and added that all confiscated items were valued at around RM24,000. Rizam urged local communities, especially those living in coastal areas, to continue working with maritime authorities and other enforcement agencies to prevent crime. headtopics.com

“The public can contact the Lahad Datu Maritime operations centre at 089-885727 or the 999 emergency call centre to provide information on any suspicious activities,” he said.

