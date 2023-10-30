Atletico overtake Barca with comfortable Alaves win

Atletico Madrid’s French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann vies with Alaves’ Spanish defender #27 Javi Lopez during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 29, 2023/AFPpix: Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-1 win over Alaves on Sunday to rise above champions Barcelona to third in La Liga.

After league leaders Real Madrid beat the Catalans 2-1 in Saturday’s Clasico, Diego Simeone’s Atletico took full advantage to move a point ahead of Xavi Hernandez’s side.Alvaro Morata scored and set up Rodrigo Riquelme’s opener as Atletico cruised to victory over Alaves, 17th, at the Metropolitano stadium.Atletico have now won 14 consecutive league matches at home, equalling the club’s all-time record set in 2013 at their former stadium, the Vicente Calderon.

“(The record) is not by chance, at home with our fans we feel more comfortable, they make us feel stronger, this win is very important for us,“ Riquelme told Movistar.Riquelme sent Atletico ahead after 26 minutes when Antoine Griezmann slipped in Morata, who crossed to the back post.Morata doubled Atletico’s advantage just before half-time when he gathered Koke’s long ball, cut inside from the right and swept home. headtopics.com

Griezmann had a goal disallowed in the second half for a foul by Marcos Llorente in the build-up as Atletico largely cruised. Alaves pulled one back deep in stoppage time when Guevara struck from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak partly to blame as he should have kept the shot out.

“We were a lot better in the second half, we should have played like that in the first half,“ Alaves defender Javi Lopez told Movistar. “We haven’t had good results away from home ... (but) if we compete like this, the results will come.”The former Manchester United midfielder netted a vital stoppage-time goal for the second week running after his late penalty against Las Palmas last weekend. headtopics.com

