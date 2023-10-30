Atletico overtake Barca with comfortable Alaves win

Atletico Madrid’s Spanish forward Alvaro Morata celebrates with teammates scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid October 29, 2023. — AFP picBARCELONA, Oct 30 — Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-1 win over Alaves yesterday to rise above champions Barcelona to third in La Liga.

Atletico have now won 14 consecutive league matches at home, equalling the club’s all-time record set in 2013 at their former stadium, the Vicente Calderon. Riquelme sent Atletico ahead after 26 minutes when Antoine Griezmann slipped in Morata, who crossed to the back post.Morata doubled Atletico’s advantage just before half-time when he gathered Koke’s long ball, cut inside from the right and swept home.

Alaves pulled one back deep in stoppage time when Guevara struck from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak partly to blame as he should have kept the shot out. “We haven’t had good results away from home ... (but) if we compete like this, the results will come.”The former Manchester United midfielder netted a vital stoppage-time goal for the second week running after his late penalty against Las Palmas last weekend. headtopics.com