Atletico move up to third with 2-1 home win over Alaves

Atletico players celebrate after winning the LaLiga match against Alaves. (Atlético de Madrid/Twitter pic)

MADRID: Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme and Alvaro Morata scored in the first half to earn a 2-1 home win over lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday and take their team up to third place. Atleti, who have a game in hand on their title rivals, have 25 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona and a point above Barcelona in fourth.

Riquelme gave Atletico the lead in the 26th minute, scoring from close range following a cross by Alvaro Morata, who doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with an individual effort. Alaves midfielder Ander Guevara pulled one back for the visitors deep into added time at the end of the game with a low shot inside the bottom left corner from the edge of the box. headtopics.com

Atletico have won their last 14 LaLiga home games, equalling their best run which was achieved at their old Vicente Calderon stadium from May 2012 to February 2013. They also matched Manchester City on 72 goals scored in 2023 among the teams in Europe’s top five leagues to sit only behind Borussia Dortmund (78) and Bayern Munich (77).

