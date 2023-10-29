At least 3 killed in train accident in India’s Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked for ambulances to be sent from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli to aid relief efforts. (rakshitanagar28/X pic)

VIZIANAGARAM: A passenger train in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has derailed, the state’s chief minister said today, and domestic news website NDTV reported that three people had died in the incident.Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures to be taken and asked for as many ambulances as possible to be sent from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts to Vizianagaram, his office said in a statement.

The minister also issued orders to coordinate other government departments to take quick relief measures.

