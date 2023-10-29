At least 2 killed, 18 injured in shoot-out in Tampa

Police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa after a deadly shoot-out this morning. (AP pic)

TAMPA: Gunfire erupted in the midst of Halloween festivities earlier today around a clutch of bars and clubs in the Florida city of Tampa, leaving at least two dead and 18 injured, police said. A fight between two groups broke out around 3am local time in the historic neighbourhood of Ybor City, police said, while hundreds of people filled the streets as the clubs and bars closed and then ran for their lives when the shooting began.

Videos posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a chaotic scene of crowds of people running through the streets with the sound of at least a dozen shots ringing out. The videos showed police scrambling to give aid to costumed victims bleeding on the sidewalks. headtopics.com

“While early in the investigation, indications are that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, resulting in one male subject dying at the scene and 19 victims being transported to nearby hospitals,” a Tampa police report said.“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Tampa’s police chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.

Tokyo's Shibuya Area Bans Alcohol Due to Fears of Overcrowding During Halloween CelebrationsLast year, the world was left shocked after over 150 people, mostly young costumed partygoers in their teens and 20s were killed in a crowd surge and stampede Read more ⮕

South Koreans hold subdued Halloween celebrations a year after party crush killed about 160 peopleOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

S. Korean nightlife district mourns dead 1 year after Halloween crushMost of the people who died in the crowd crush in Itaewon were aged in their 20s and 30s. Read more ⮕

Don't Sleep On These Great Steam Halloween Sale DealsFrom Resident Evil Village to Alan Wake to… Batman (?) there are plenty of creepy discounts for everyone Read more ⮕

WATCH: Ghostbusters Keep KL Safe This Halloween By Catching Ghosts Around TownNow, the city may be plagued with (people dressed up as) ghosts during this creepy period but we definitely know who to call! The Ghostbusters! Read more ⮕

All scream! Five things to do for Halloween season in the Klang ValleyPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕