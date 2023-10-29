At least 2 killed, 18 injured in shoot-out in Tampa

Police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa after a deadly shoot-out this morning. (AP pic)
TAMPA: Gunfire erupted in the midst of Halloween festivities earlier today around a clutch of bars and clubs in the Florida city of Tampa, leaving at least two dead and 18 injured, police said. A fight between two groups broke out around 3am local time in the historic neighbourhood of Ybor City, police said, while hundreds of people filled the streets as the clubs and bars closed and then ran for their lives when the shooting began.
Videos posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a chaotic scene of crowds of people running through the streets with the sound of at least a dozen shots ringing out. The videos showed police scrambling to give aid to costumed victims bleeding on the sidewalks. headtopics.com
“While early in the investigation, indications are that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, resulting in one male subject dying at the scene and 19 victims being transported to nearby hospitals,” a Tampa police report said.“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Tampa’s police chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.
Malaysia Headlines
