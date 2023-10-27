ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D Review: This Is One Seriously Souped Up Laptop

Earlier in the year, AMD announced that it would be bringing its 3D V-Cache technology to the laptop space, a promise that manifested itself into the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, which itself is a variation of the currently existing 7945HX. Naturally, to house the new powerhouse CPU, AMD clearly needed a laptop that would be able to handle all of its power, and then some.So, let's get this out of the way: the ROG Strix Scar design that you see here is pretty much par for the course with ASUS.

The Scar 17 X3D also isn't lacking ports but more importantly, I absolutely love that the laptop relegates virtually all of those said I/O ports to the rear of the machine. Sure, the USB-C ports are just USB 4 but at the very least, they still support port expansion and if necessary, UHBR output if needed. That being said, I think it's a missed opportunity that ASUS didn't include one SDCard reader with this laptop.

Given the size of the Scar 17 X3D, ASUS went with the full-sized keyboard that I assure you, will take some getting accustomed to. At the very least, though, the typing experience is a comfortable one; key travel is fairly deep and the key switches fall somewhere between linear and tactile. Because of that, the point of actuation of each key is firm but not harsh, and that in turn translates to prolonged periods of typing.

Lastly, there's the weight of the Scare 17 X3D. At 3kg, it is definitely a very solid desktop replacement that sits firmly in place, and only ever budging whenever I need to make a slight adjustment to its placement and position on the table.At this point, there isn't much I can say that you, dear readers, would've already surmised in your head about the Scar 17 X3D.

Gaming is clearly where the Scar 17 X3D sings. Again, as I mentioned earlier, at 1440p, a top-tier X3D CPU, and the behemoth that is the RTX 4090 clustered within a 17.3-inch chassis, what you have here is a recipe of overwhelming power.

