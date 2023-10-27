ASUS Announces WRX90 And TRX50 Threadripper Pro Motherboards

Both the ASUS WRX90E-SAGE SE and TRX50-SAGE WIFI are designed to work with all CPU models of the Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series but as per our earlier launch coverage, the HEDT Threadripper processors (ie. the non-Pro models) are only compatible with the TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard.

Naturally, as these ASUS motherboards and Threadripper CPUs are designed to run AMD's current Zen4 architecture, that also means that the WRX90E-SAGE SE and TRX50-SAGE WIFI supports the latest DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 interface, with the former feature supporting up to eight memory modules at a go.

At the time of writing, ASUS did not release the official pricing for the PRO WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and TRX50-SAGE WIF Threadripper Pro motherboards, nor did it provide an exact availability date for said motherboards. headtopics.com

Read more:

LowyatNET »

Xiaomi Announces TV S Pro Mini LED 85-Inch With HyperOSLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D Review: This Is One Seriously Souped Up LaptopEnter the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D, which itself is a titan of gaming and power in its own right, and with good reason. Read more ⮕

A unit of iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Apple ~RM2671 to manufacture, teardown revealsHave you ever wondered how much it costs for a smartphone manufacturer to produce one unit of the device? Well, a recent teardown of the Apple iPhone 15 se Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 Pro Debuts As The First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 And HyperOS Powered PhoneLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Six pro-Sulu, Abu Sayyaf groups: In Sabah’s East Coast, says EsscomKota Kinabalu: Besides the so-called Royal Sulu Army terrorists that invaded Sabah at Kg Tanduo, Lahad Datu in 2012 and Filipino Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) that conducted kidnappings there are six active sub-groups that can still pose a threat to Sabah’s security. Read more ⮕

Vivo X100, X100 Pro camera specifications emerge well before launchLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕