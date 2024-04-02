Astro Offers Promo for TV and Fibre Broadband Combo in Sabah

Now they have announced a promo where new subscribers can enjoy Astro TV and 100Mbps fibre broadband from as low as RM99.99/month. Astro's Fibre service has been well-received in towns such as Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu and Penampang.

New eligible customers can sign up for Astro's TV Packs together with a high-speed broadband combo and enjoy savings of up to RM2,160 across 24 months.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astro offers 100Mbps Fibre and TV pack from RM99.99/month in SabahAstro now offers Sabah residents 100Mbps fibre broadband + TV Pack for RM99.99/month. If you want sports, 100Mbps fibre + Sports Pack costs RM119.99/month.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Sabah-Exclusive Astro Fibre Bundles Now Start From RM99.99/Month Via New PromoAstro today has unveiled an exclusive Fibre Bundle promotion for users who are residing within Celcom Timur's (CT) fibre network coverage in Sabah. With this,

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Sabah offers 'budget friendly' holiday options for peninsular MalaysiansPETALING JAYA: Mixed doubles pairs Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie are just one step away from setting up an all-Malaysian final in the Swiss Open.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Sabah Economic Development Corporation offers 48 Kota Kinabalu Industrial Centre lots for Bumi SMEsKota Kinabalu: The Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco) will provide 48 space lots to small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) for rent at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Centre (KKIP).

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Tular Video Ubur-ubur Terdampar Di Sabah, Ini Penjelasan Pengarah Perikanan SabahSpesies ubur-ubur berkenaan yang terdampar di persisiran pantai di Kampung Jangkit itu dikenali sebagai Ubur-ubur Tomato atau nama saintifiknya Lobonemoides robustus.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Bung Moktar: Umno Sabah diterajui rakyat Sabah sendiri, bukan rampas kuasaKOTA KINABALU: Pengerusi Badan Perhubungan Umno Sabah Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (gambar) berkata kehadiran UMNO ke negeri itu sejak 33 tahun lepas ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »