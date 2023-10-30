Asian stocks mull over Middle East, central bank meetings

The Federal Reserve is expected to stand pat at its policy meeting this week due to the sharp rise in market borrowing costs. (AP pic)

“The price action is bad as SPX could not defend a key 4,200 level; risk is it heads to the 200-week moving average of 3,941 before a trading rally,” BofA analysts said. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, having hit a one-year low last week. Chinese blue chips firmed 0.1%.

Many analysts expect the central bank will lift its inflation forecast to 2.0%, but are unsure whether it will finally abandon YCC in the face of market pressure on bonds. Abandoning YCC altogether would likely see Japanese bond yields rise and add to pressure on global markets already bruised by a vicious sell-off in U.S. Treasuries.Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 4.87% on Monday, having climbed 30 basis points so far this month and touched 16-year peaks at 5.021%. headtopics.com

“The story of the year so far has been that economic reacceleration has not prevented further labour market rebalancing and progress in the inflation fight,” they added. “We expect this to continue in coming months.”

